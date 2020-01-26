Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,271 ($16.72).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Panmure Gordon lowered Abcam to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of LON ABC opened at GBX 1,398 ($18.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,383.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,266.73. Abcam has a 52 week low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03).

In other Abcam news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total value of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

