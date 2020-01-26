Absolute One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,059.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Absolute has a market capitalization of $21,449.00 and $2,059.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.29 or 0.01303691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052901 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034259 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00210951 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073420 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001919 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Profile

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.