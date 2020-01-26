Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $1.87 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, YoBit, Bilaxy and ZBG. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $39,918.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.05605437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00128163 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, YoBit, Kyber Network, BitForex, ZBG, CoinPlace, DDEX, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, CoinBene, CoinExchange and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.