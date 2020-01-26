Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ACHN opened at $6.13 on Friday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $858.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Achillion Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 38,088.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after buying an additional 3,279,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 141,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.