Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $24,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

