Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $329,410.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $329,410.00 and $821,498.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, HADAX and OKEx. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,593.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.01947326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.97 or 0.04013969 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00652724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00743681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00106591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010483 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029410 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00624785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinTiger, OKEx, HADAX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.