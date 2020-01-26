ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Market Cap Hits $838,672.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $838,672.00 and $1.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000310 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 103,548,089 coins and its circulating supply is 83,406,078 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

