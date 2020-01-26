Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $410.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. Company insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 500,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

