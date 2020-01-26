AdHive (ADH) Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, AdHive has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. AdHive has a market cap of $95,850.00 and $141.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

