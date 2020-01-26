Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,690 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $1,664,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares in the company, valued at $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,896 shares of company stock worth $21,247,093. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 265.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

