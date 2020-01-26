Advanced Technology Coin Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $62,199.00 and approximately $296.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,273,552 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.