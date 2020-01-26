Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 14,565 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

