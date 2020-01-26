Advisor Partners LLC Buys 2,637 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

