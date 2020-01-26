Advisor Partners LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $306,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,833.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,815.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

