Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEGN. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.16 million, a PE ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 2.16. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.82 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aegion will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Aegion by 67.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aegion by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Aegion by 13.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegion during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Aegion by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

