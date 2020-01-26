aelf (ELF) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. aelf has a market capitalization of $33.43 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, ABCC, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Binance, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Huobi, Allbit, Tokenomy, ABCC, Bibox, AirSwap, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, Koinex, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, OKEx, BCEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

