Aeon Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $6,614.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001868 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00750855 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004145 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001802 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

