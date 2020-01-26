Aeternity Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001915 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Liqui, OKEx and HitBTC. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $48.54 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000490 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 345,035,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,214,653 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, BitMart, Liqui, Zebpay, HADAX, Binance, OKEx, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bithumb, Crex24, ZB.COM, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Tokenomy, BigONE, Kyber Network, FCoin, IDAX, CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

