AgaveCoin (AGVC) Price Hits $0.0577 on Major Exchanges

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $22.52 million and $12,482.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AgaveCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AgaveCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.03188341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00124918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AgaveCoin Token Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AgaveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AgaveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.