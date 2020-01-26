Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIMT opened at $32.62 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

