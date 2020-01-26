Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $27.52 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Aion has a market cap of $27.52 million and $7.88 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Liqui and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.50 or 0.03263089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00202149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Koinex, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, RightBTC, Bilaxy, Liqui, Kucoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

