Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0776 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Koinex and Bilaxy. Aion has a total market capitalization of $28.15 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.03218208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00204186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.network. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy, Koinex, Binance, Liqui, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

