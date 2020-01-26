Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Short Interest Up 47.8% in January

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,100 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 415,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 616,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aircastle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

AYR stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $32.11. 601,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.53. Aircastle has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $236.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aircastle will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aircastle news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,737,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aircastle by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

