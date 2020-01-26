AirSwap (AST) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Liqui, IDEX and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gatecoin, Binance, Huobi, Liqui, IDEX, Radar Relay, AirSwap and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

