Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ AKCA opened at $18.10 on Friday. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

