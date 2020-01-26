Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) Short Interest Up 95.8% in January

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akers Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKER traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.89. Akers Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $32.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 136.53% and a negative net margin of 359.43%.

About Akers Biosciences

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

