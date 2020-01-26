Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Short Interest Up 57.0% in January

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Peter D. Aquino acquired 15,000 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 420,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

