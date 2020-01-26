Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 508,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AIN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 245,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.62. Albany International has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Albany International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 69,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

