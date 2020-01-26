Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,826,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 504,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 409,180 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398,394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $24,975,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of ALXN opened at $105.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

