Algorand Price Down 1% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Algorand has a total market cap of $127.61 million and $40.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002757 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.03207986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00203196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,070,808,090 coins and its circulating supply is 539,536,247 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

