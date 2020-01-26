Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $213.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $557.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.