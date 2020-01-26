ALIS (ALIS) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $812,352.00 and $267.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALIS has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ALIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.03188341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00124918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

