All Sports Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, All Sports has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $5.13 million and $61,788.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $20.33 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.83 or 0.05608501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00128637 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033484 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

