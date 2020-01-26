AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $154,974.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $154,974.00 and approximately $506.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

