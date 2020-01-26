ALLUVA Price Reaches $0.0098 (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. ALLUVA has a market cap of $83,380.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLUVA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM. In the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva.

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

