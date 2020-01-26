Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,466.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,386.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,264.67. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

