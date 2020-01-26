AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.04 Million

Brokerages expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to report $88.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.80 million and the lowest is $87.22 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $88.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $325.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.26 million to $326.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $241.33 million, with estimates ranging from $224.66 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 30,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.42. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

