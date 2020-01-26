Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Down 47.2% in January

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $587.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.43. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAL. Barclays lifted their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 31.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

