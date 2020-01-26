Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,833.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1,815.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.