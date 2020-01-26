Ambrosus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $231,499.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, RightBTC and HitBTC. Ambrosus has a market cap of $2.18 million and $231,499.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Kucoin, RightBTC, Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

