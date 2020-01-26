Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Amdocs worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 163,452 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 323,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Amdocs by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136,710 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

