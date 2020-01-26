American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Down 39.6% in January

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

AREC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.49. 74,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,935. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62. American Resources has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. American Resources had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 563.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

