American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. American Tower reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $237.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.10. American Tower has a 1 year low of $165.67 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.