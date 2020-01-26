American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower stock opened at $237.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.10. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $165.67 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

