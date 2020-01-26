Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) versus Morningstar (NYSE:MORN) Financial Analysis

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 15.31% 37.50% 1.52% Morningstar 15.04% 17.99% 10.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ameriprise Financial and Morningstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88 Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus target price of $183.57, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Morningstar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Morningstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.84 billion 1.71 $2.10 billion $14.94 11.22 Morningstar $1.02 billion 6.58 $183.00 million N/A N/A

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Morningstar.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Morningstar has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.1% of Morningstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Morningstar on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. Its products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The Corporate & Other segment consist of long term care business, net investment income or loss on corporate level assets. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. The company offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including equity fundamentals, managed investments, and real-time pricing and market data; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service consisting of model portfolio that offers services for institutional asset management, as well as offers asset allocation services for asset management firms, broker-dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web-based investment planning system; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors. It also provides Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Research, which includes equity research and manager research; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides new issue and surveillance ratings for structured finance securities, as well as corporate issuers and financial institutions, individual debt issuances, and operational risk assessment services; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products; and Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, and custom models. In addition, the company's PitchBook offers a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions. Morningstar, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

