AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 24.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2,120.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 108,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 44.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

