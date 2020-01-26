Amoveo (VEO) Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $33.84 or 0.00399938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.98 or 0.05647425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00127959 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033599 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

VEO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

