AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Hits $0.0013

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $67,724.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

