Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials posted sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $16.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.33 billion to $16.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.