Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Fidus Investment reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 50.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.02. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

